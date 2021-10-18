Latest News Headlines
Views sought on MiCard system

Mon, 18 Oct 2021


People are being asked to give their views on the MiCard system on the Isle of Man.

The survey aims to understand why some people choose to collect their benefits and pension in cash using the MiCard system, rather than have them paid directly into a bank account or on to a pre-paid card.

The short survey covers a total of eight questions which seek to gather directly the views of recipients and help the Social Security team and Isle of Man Post Office plan the provision of future services.

The four-week process conclude on Sunday 31 October 2021.

 

