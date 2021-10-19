Latest News Headlines
First post-election sitting for Tynwald

Tue, 19 Oct 2021


Tynwald will sit for the first time since this year's General Election today.

A motion to alter gas tariffs on the Isle of Man could be approved while changes to the Employed Persons Allowance and the status of Liverpool Landing Stage will be discussed.

Department of Infrastructure member Claire Christian will deliver a statement around accessibility to bus services on the Island.

The sitting gets underway from 10:30am.

You can listen to today's sitting here.

