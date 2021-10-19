Gas prices to go up by 27.5% following Tynwald approval

Tue, 19 Oct 2021
Gas prices are going up on the Isle of Man after Tynwald approved a motion earlier.
Members agreed to a hike up the tariff by 27.5% - average consumers will be expected to pay an additional £31.50 a month.
Earlier, Treasury Minister David Ashford confirmed a support package of one million pounds would be created help people on low incomes.
The motion passed in the House of Keys with 22 votes for two against.
