Cut tax to ease squeeze on fuel poverty on Island

Increased gas prices on the Island will put further pressure on the cost of living for many households says the Manx TaxPayers' Alliance.

Earlier today, Tynwald approved a proposal to increase gas prices by more than a quarter.

The Manx Government could lend its support to growing efforts across these Isles to protect consumers from surging energy costs this winter by calling on the United Kingdom Government to suspend the value-added tax on fuel bills, according to the Manx TaxPayers’ Alliance.

“Some Manx households are likely to struggle this coming winter with the cost of heating. The Isle of Man Government should support the Manx TaxPayers' Alliance and other groups across the political spectrum from across these Isles in calling for a suspension of the VAT on home heating costs,” said Michael Josem.



Elsewhere in these Isles, industrial groups and trade unions have already called on the United Kingdom Government to lower taxes on fuel costs by making adjustments to the VAT.