New forum created to help independent small businesses

Tue, 19 Oct 2021


A new group has been set up to help small, independent, locally owned and operated businesses on the Island.

The Local Economy Forum will bring together customer facing businesses to increase collaboration and communication, and harness that collective strength to build future resilience for the sector.

It has been created by the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber describes the new group as an ‘inclusive forum open to all customer facing businesses’ which will allow it to ‘better represent the multitude of smaller locally owned independent businesses’.

The Local Economy Forum’s first meeting will be at The Alpine Café in Douglas on November 11th from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

 

