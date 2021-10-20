Mountain Road to close today for emergency repairs
Wed, 20 Oct 2021
The Mountain Road will be closed today for emergency repairs.
The Department of Infrastructure says the road will be closed between the Creg ny Baa and Ramsey from 9:15am until no later than 4pm.
Repairs will be made following a collision at the weekend at the Verandah and potholes will be filled in near Kate's Cottage.
