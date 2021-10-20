Four arrests made in connection with courier fraud incident

Four people have been arrested after a 76-year-old woman from the Isle of Man was duped into sending money to scammers in Northampton.

The incident happened last Tuesday.

Officers say the victim received numerous phone calls from people purporting to be from her bank. They were very convincing, having many of her personal details already, and they told her that she needed to send a package of money to an address in Far Cotton, Northampton.

After the money was sent, the woman got suspicious and contacted Isle of Man Constabulary. They in turn contacted Northamptonshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit who immediately launched an investigation and made fast-track enquiries to identify the suspects and protect the victim.

The package was delivered to an address in Far Cotton and taken in by a woman. The next day it was collected by a man and a woman. All three have since been arrested with a second man also identified as a potential suspect arrested the day after.

All four – two women aged 19 and 25, and two men aged 27 and 30, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

All the money was recovered and returned to the woman in question.