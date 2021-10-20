Petition launched over proposed plans to remove 60 parking spaces in Ramsey

A petition has been launched against the proposed loss of car parking in Ramsey.

The Department of Infrastructure wants to remove 60 on-street parking spaces in East and West Quay as part of a regeneration project.

The proposals which were the presented at a public meeting, and a display at the Town Hall, form the subject of a planning application full details of which will be publicised on the IOM Government website this Friday.

The planning process provides a further opportunity for those who either oppose, or would wish to see the proposals taken forward, express their views.

It is not known whether the plans submitted have been amended to reflect views expressed in response to the consultation.

More than 650 people have signed the petition which has been created by the Ramsey Chamber of Commerce.