MER services suspended due to fallen power lines
Wed, 20 Oct 2021
© Copyright Richard Hoare
Isle of Man Transport has suspended services on a section of the Manx Electric Railway.
Services in the north have been affected due to fallen overhead wires between Laxey and Ramsey.
