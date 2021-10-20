Latest News Headlines
MER services suspended due to fallen power lines

Wed, 20 Oct 2021

© Copyright Richard Hoare
Isle of Man Transport has suspended services on a section of the Manx Electric Railway.

Services in the north have been affected due to fallen overhead wires between Laxey and Ramsey.

 

 

