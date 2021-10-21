Paul Craine nominated for Legco seat
Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Paul Craine / Facebook
Population Atlas author Paul Craine has been nominated for election to the Legislative Council.
Mr Craine stood for the House of Keys in 2016 but failed to win.
There are two vacant seats after Kate Lord-Brennan and Jane Poole-Wilson were elected to the HOK during last month's General Election.
Former MHK Bill Shimmins has also been nominated for the election.
LegCo Nominations have to be submitted by November 4th.
