Isle of Man's first Shannon lifeboat goes into service

The first Shannon all-weather lifeboat to be stationed in the Isle of Man has entered service.

The long-waited decision comes after RNLI assessors agreed this week that Peel’s crew members, both ashore and afloat, had demonstrated their ability to safely operate the lifeboat and its launch and recovery system.

These skills were developed and tested through days and weeks of intense training during September and October.

Shannon Lifeboat 13-35 Frank and Brenda Winter first arrived in the Isle of Man in March 2020. The pandemic soon put training on hold, with the lifeboat lying ashore in Fleetwood for 10 months. The lifeboat returned in July 2021 in time for HRH The Princess Royal to conduct a pre-service inspection on 5 July, Tynwald Day.

The £2.2 million Shannon will improve the crew’s ability to save lives at sea.