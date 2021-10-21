Former MHK nominated for LegCo seat

A former MHK has been nominated for election to the Legislative Council.

Bill Shimmin has been put forward by Garff MHK Daphne Caine.

There are two vacant seats after Kate Lord-Brennan and Jane Poole-Wilson were elected to the HOK during last month's General Election.

Paul Craine has also been nominated for the election.

LegCo Nominations have to be submitted by November 4th.