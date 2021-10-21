Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Former MHK nominated for LegCo seat

Thu, 21 Oct 2021


A former MHK has been nominated for election to the Legislative Council.

Bill Shimmin has been put forward by Garff MHK Daphne Caine.

There are two vacant seats after Kate Lord-Brennan and Jane Poole-Wilson were elected to the HOK during last month's General Election.

Paul Craine has also been nominated for the election.

LegCo Nominations have to be submitted by November 4th.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive