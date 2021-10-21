Douglas Fireworks Display cancelled

Next month's Douglas Fireworks Display has been cancelled.

Douglas Borough Council confirmed it was due to the over-running works on Douglas Promenade.

In a statement, the authority said: "The Department of Infrastructure has advised the Council that unforeseen delays to the promenade redevelopment works mean that the area in the vicinity of the War Memorial will not be in a safe condition to accommodate the crowds of spectators expected for what is traditionally one of the Island's largest community events."

Council Leader Councillor Claire Wells said: 'The Council has done everything it can to avoid cancelling the event, however it has not been possible to arrive at a solution whereby the fireworks display can safely go ahead. Despite the best efforts on the part of the Council we are faced with no option but to make this very difficult decision."