Plans to protect Laxey from future flooding go on display
Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Plans on preventing future flooding in Laxey will go on display today.
A drop-in session will take place from 1pm at the Working Men’s Institute in New Road, where plans will be on display and officers will be available to answer questions.
At 6pm, Director of Highways Jeff Robinson will speak about the work completed to date and plans for the next year.
Director of Flood Management Neil Cain will also explain flood risk plans and provide details of the surface water scheme due to start next month on Minorca Hill.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories
-
Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Plaque unveiled in memory of Freeman Hector Duff OBE
-
Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Plans to protect Laxey from future flooding go on display
-
Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Douglas Fireworks Display cancelled
-
Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Former MHK nominated for LegCo seat
-
Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Isle of Man's first Shannon lifeboat goes into service
-
Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Paul Craine nominated for Legco seat
-
Wed, 20 Oct 2021
Petition launched over proposed plans to remove 60 parking spaces in Ramsey
-
Wed, 20 Oct 2021
MER services suspended due to fallen power lines
-
Wed, 20 Oct 2021
2,000 children recieve coronavirus jab on Isle of Man
News Archive