Plans to protect Laxey from future flooding go on display

Plans on preventing future flooding in Laxey will go on display today.

A drop-in session will take place from 1pm at the Working Men’s Institute in New Road, where plans will be on display and officers will be available to answer questions.

At 6pm, Director of Highways Jeff Robinson will speak about the work completed to date and plans for the next year.

Director of Flood Management Neil Cain will also explain flood risk plans and provide details of the surface water scheme due to start next month on Minorca Hill.

