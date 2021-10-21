Plaque unveiled in memory of Freeman Hector Duff OBE

A plaque has been erected in memory of the late Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Douglas, Hector Duff OBE.

The plaque is located in the Millennium Garden adjacent to the Town Hall.

It was arranged by members of Mr Duff's family and unveiled by his son, Colin Duff, who was joined by the Mayor and Mayoress of Douglas, Freeman Mrs Raina Chatel JP and Mrs Deirdre Chatel.