Five-week drainage scheme begins

Mon, 25 Oct 2021
A project to improve drainage on the Peel to Douglas Road will begin today.
The Department of Infrastructure says the work will help to reduce the risk of surface water and flooding.
Temporary traffic lights will be in operation between Greeba Castle and Crosby.
The project is due to be completed at the end of November.
