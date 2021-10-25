Island to be represented at COP26 summit

An Isle of Man delegation will join world leaders in attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow next month.

The Island has been chosen to showcase its compelling story around the blue carbon stores in our shores which will show how we quantify, categorise, utilise and enhance the existing blue carbon resources.

The footage will showcase the beauty of the marine environment, help viewers understand the need to protect our oceans alongside our scientists’ work in helping protect it for future generations. It will feature as part of Nature Day on Saturday 6 November.

The Manx Government has committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 - a goal also pledged by the UK, the US and many other developed nations.