More groups asked to sign up to Armed Forces Covenant

Businesses, charities and local services are being asked to support the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Manx Government first signed the Covenant in 2013, and since then we’ve gone on to become a Gold Award Employer.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a declaration of support for Island residents who serve, or have served, in the British Armed Forces. The goal of the Covenant is to bring together services to support for those service and ex-service personnel.



Juan Watterson MHK, our Armed Forces Champion, is calling for more businesses, charities and local services to sign up too. He said “The Armed Forces Covenant is a pledge that together we acknowledge and understand that those who serve or who have served in the forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they serve with their lives."



"Being a Gold Award Employer means we have been recognised for our advocacy work as well as being an exemplar employer for ex-forces and Reservist personnel. We encourage all employers and groups to sign the covenant and see what they can do to remove any disadvantage for those in or leaving the armed forces.”



Last week the Isle of Man Freemasons became the most recent group the sign the Covenant.