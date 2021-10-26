Latest News Headlines
Douglas Prom and Coronavirus on HOK agenda

Tue, 26 Oct 2021


Coronavirus, Douglas Prom and school crossings will be on the agenda when the House of Keys sits this morning.

Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse will ask the Chief Ministter if any, additional mitigation is planned in relation to the impact of COVID19 as we move into winter months.

Douglas South MHK Claire Christian will ask the Minister of Infrastructure when the will Douglas Promenade regenerations be finished.

The house will sit at 10am. 

