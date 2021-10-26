No rumpy pumpy for Kush the red panda

A Red Panda on the Isle of Man has been moved from his enclosure in a bid to stop him mating with his spouse Sara.

Curraghs Wildlife Park said the temporary move was in preparation for the Panda breeding season.

A spokesperson said: "We have been asked not to breed this year. After last years failed contraception we decided the best way to comply with the studbooks plan was a physical separation."

"Hopefully he will settle in his temporary home, which is the other side of the Coati enclosure. Pandas would not normally live together in the wild so he shouldn't mind the single life for a while. Sara, Aria and cubs Jinshar and Millish are still in the main Panda enclosure."