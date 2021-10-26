A13 at Jurby closed due to fallen tree

Tue, 26 Oct 2021
Police are warning of a road closure due to a fallen tree this morning.
Officers said the road on the Jurby side of St Jude's crossroads, on the A13 has been closed.
A spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area as the road is closed and it is not possible to pass the obstruction. DOI have been contacted and are on the way."
