Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

A13 at Jurby closed due to fallen tree

Tue, 26 Oct 2021


Police are warning of a road closure due to a fallen tree this morning.

Officers said the road on the Jurby side of St Jude's crossroads, on the A13 has been closed.

A spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area as the road is closed and it is not possible to pass the obstruction. DOI have been contacted and are on the way."

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive