Sailings cancelled due to adverse weather

Tue, 26 Oct 2021
The Steam Packet Company has cancelled sailings this evening and early tomorrow due to adverse weather.
This evening's 7:45pm Douglas to Heysham sailing and return crossing on Wednesday morning at 2:15am have been cancelled.
Sailings tomorrow could also be affected with possible disruption to the 8:45am Douglas to Heysham and 2:15pm return sailing.
