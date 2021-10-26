Latest News Headlines
Sailings cancelled due to adverse weather

Tue, 26 Oct 2021


The Steam Packet Company has cancelled sailings this evening and early tomorrow due to adverse weather.

This evening's 7:45pm Douglas to Heysham sailing and return crossing on Wednesday morning at 2:15am have been cancelled.

Sailings tomorrow could also be affected with possible disruption to the 8:45am Douglas to Heysham and 2:15pm return sailing.

 

 

