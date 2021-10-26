Bonfire builders asked not to burn hazardous materials

Bonfire builders on the Island are urged not to burn hazardous materials which can cause toxic smoke and pose a serious health risk to people and animals.



Although household bonfires are not illegal, it is an offence to burn domestic or commercial waste which should be disposed of safely at a local amenity site.



With bonfire night fast approaching, people are advised to use dry untreated wood and avoid materials such as plastics, rubber, tyres or anything containing foam or paint.



Under the Public Health Act 1990 bonfire smoke which affects the comfort of neighbours can also be considered a statutory nuisance.



Both the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) and the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service (IoMFRS) are advising people to attend organised bonfire events.



Clare Barber MHK, Minister for DEFA, said: “Anyone planning a bonfire should always consider what they burn for their own safety and that of their neighbours, pets and wildlife.”



Kevin Groom, the Island’s Chief Fire Officer, added: “Fire is unpredictable and a small fire can spread quickly under the right conditions endangering both life and property. We strongly advise against having your own bonfire, but to consider attending an organised event where you can relax and enjoy the evening.”



Anyone building a bonfire at home should inform the Emergency Services Joint Control Room about their plans by calling 697327.