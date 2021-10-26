Latest News Headlines
Douglas Prom works to overrun into 2022

Tue, 26 Oct 2021


The Infrastructure Minister was unable give a completion date for the Douglas Promenade Scheme when questioned in the House of Keys earlier.

Tim Crookall said it was 'absolutely impossible' to give a completion date for work which will now overrun into January next year.

He said rail points at the oval roundabout at Broadway had to be replaced after concerns were raised by a regulator. The tramway points have been sent to the UK to be modified before being returned and reinstalled.

The Douglas Prom Regeneration Scheme has been hit with continuous delays since work began in 2018.

 

