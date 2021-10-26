Winter Plan to be made public "in the next week or so" says CM

A plan to protect health services over the winter months on the Isle of Man is expected to be published shortly.

During today's House of Keys sitting, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan confirmed a plan was being prepared.

Mr Cannan said the vaccination programme had 'significantly weakened' the link between cases, hospitalisation and deaths.

Latest data from the Manx Government show 774 active cases on Island.

12 people are being treated at Noble's Hospital.