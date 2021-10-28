Former Isle of Man TT rider killed in collision

Tributes are being paid to a former Isle of Man TT and Manx Grand Prix rider who has died.

Paul Smart died after his motorbike was involved in a collision on the A21 near Flimwell yesterday.

The 78-year-old raced on the Island during the 1970s.

In a statement, his family said: "Paul was a hugely popular character in and out of the paddock, and much loved by his family, friends and fans around the world. He was 78.

He will forever be synonymous with Ducati, the Italian brand he propelled to international acclaim with victory in the 1972 Imola 200 race. Paul also shared a special affinity with the Brands Hatch circuit, having lived literally next door in West Kingsdown for many years.

So much more can and will be written in the days and weeks ahead about a life well lived that has been tragically curtailed.

Paul is survived by wife Maggie, son Scott and daughter Paula who kindly request their privacy is respected at this difficult time."