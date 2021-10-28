Health Minister urges people to get their COVID booster vaccine

Residents on the Isle of Man are being urged to come forward for their booster vaccine when invited to boost their immunity ahead of the winter season.

The COVID-19 booster vaccine is being offered to those who were in priority groups 1 – 9 in the initial rollout (adults aged 50 and over and the most vulnerable) to provide them with increased protection from the virus.

So far, more than 11,000 COVID-19 booster vaccines have gone into the arms of Manx residents, meaning nearly 24% of those eligible for the top-up jab have boosted their immunity to the virus.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care said: ’Passing the 10,000 milestone for booster jabs is great news and shows we are making steady progress since the rollout began last month. Vaccinations have weakened the link between COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation and deaths, but we can’t let our guard down. The pandemic is not over.

‘Booster vaccinations are vital to build up and maintain our defences – to help our most vulnerable people, protect our health services and maintain our way of life.

‘If you’re eligible, you will be invited for a booster from at least six months after your second jab. The team has sent out invites to the majority of those past the six month mark, but there is a concern that a significant minority are not attending. So, please respond when you’re asked and don’t put this off – it is extremely important everyone invited gets their booster.’