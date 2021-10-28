Police call for vigilance over spiking incidents

The Island's police force are asking people to be vigilant after a rise of spiking incidents in the UK.

Yesterday - more than 40 student groups boycotted bars and clubs - to highlight the issue of drinks being spiked.

Isle of Man Constabulary said will it take any offences of this nature seriously and will be working with licensees on the Island.

Police have already investigated four spiking incidents on the Island since the start of this year.