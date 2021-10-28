Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Police call for vigilance over spiking incidents

Thu, 28 Oct 2021


The Island's police force are asking people to be vigilant after a rise of spiking incidents in the UK.

Yesterday - more than 40 student groups boycotted bars and clubs - to highlight the issue of drinks being spiked.

Isle of Man Constabulary said will it take any offences of this nature seriously and will be working with licensees on the Island.

Police have already investigated four spiking incidents on the Island since the start of this year.

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive