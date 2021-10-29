Bespoke booster clinics for adults with a learning disability

Adults with a learning disability on the Island are to be offered a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a series of bespoke sessions next month, in what for many will be familiar surroundings.

A bespoke vaccination hub will operate over two weekends in November at the Greenfield Park / Tall Trees complex in Strang, which provides a range of day services for adults with a learning disability (LD).

Booster vaccination clinics will run at the site between 9.30am and 3pm on:

• Saturday 13 Nov 2021

• Sunday 14 Nov 2021

• Saturday 20 Nov 2021

• Sunday 21 Nov 2021

The sessions will follow a similar format to that provided for the adult LD community in March this year, with the same location chosen because of its familiarity among those who regularly enjoy the activities and support provided there, and to lessen feelings of anxiety about having a vaccination.

Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper MHK said: ‘The hub has been specifically set up to meet the needs of adults with a learning disability in a calm, comfortable and safe space, where staff can make reasonable adjustments to meet individual needs, and offer flexibility around vaccination arrangements. I thank all involved for their commitment in making this happen."

Vaccination booster appointments can be made from Monday 1 November by calling the booking team on 698326 or 685102 between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday. Appointments can be arranged by the person themself or by a relative or carer on their behalf.