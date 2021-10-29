Police appeal after fail to stop collision

Police in the west of Island are appealing for information after a fail to stop collision.

It happened last Saturday at around 8:45am.

A British Racing HGV hit the wing mirror of a Skoda Octavia on the TT Course heading from Cronk Y Voddy towards Kirk Michael.

The driver of the HGV subsequently failed to stop or report the incident.

It is believed that this British Racing Green HGV had red detailing upon it and was possibly a vehicle transporter type vehicle or similar.

Anyone with information can contact Peel Police Station on 842208 quoting reference 97/47739/21.