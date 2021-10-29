Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Police appeal after fail to stop collision

Fri, 29 Oct 2021


Police in the west of Island are appealing for information after a fail to stop collision.

It happened last Saturday at around 8:45am.

A British Racing HGV hit the wing mirror of a Skoda Octavia on the TT Course heading from Cronk Y Voddy towards Kirk Michael.

The driver of the HGV subsequently failed to stop or report the incident.

It is believed that this British Racing Green HGV had red detailing upon it and was possibly a vehicle transporter type vehicle or similar.

Anyone with information can contact Peel Police Station on 842208 quoting reference 97/47739/21.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive