Police search for wanted man

Police on the Isle of Man are appealing for help in finding a wanted man.

40-year-old Ian Derek Brown is known to frequent areas across the Island.

Investigating officers believe may now look different to the image supplied.

He has a distinctive 'tribal' tattoo on his left cheek.

A force spokesperson said: "We are appealing directly to Ian to make contact with the police either directly by attending any police station on the Island."

"We are also appealing to anyone who may know Ian's current whereabouts on or off Island to make contact with the police."

"Information can be passed directly to the Isle of Man Constabulary by calling 01624 631212 or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111"