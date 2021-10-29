Yellow weather warning for rain until lunchtime

Fri, 29 Oct 2021
A yellow weather warning for rain is in force across the Island.
Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office said rain will be heavy at times particularly around mid-morning before clearing early afternoon.
A further 10-15mm of rainfall is expected for most places, with 20-25mm likely over the hills and the small risk of an isolated 30-35mm is possible also.
Given recent rainfall it is likely that this period of rainfall is likely to cause (or add to any pre-existing) areas of standing water on the islands roads, as well as some minor, localised flooding
The weather warning will in force until 1pm (Friday).
