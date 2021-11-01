Latest News Headlines
Brown Cow Hill closed due to flooding

Mon, 01 Nov 2021


Brown Cow Hill in Santon has been closed due to flooding.

Isle of Man Constabulary said its working with the Department of Infrastructure to arrange diversions.

A force spokesperson said: "Please be patient and give extra time for your journey this morning."

"Officers will be on scene to provide assistance."

A yellow warning for heavy rain will remain in place across the Island until 9am.

 

