Brown Cow Hill closed due to flooding

Mon, 01 Nov 2021
Brown Cow Hill in Santon has been closed due to flooding.
Isle of Man Constabulary said its working with the Department of Infrastructure to arrange diversions.
A force spokesperson said: "Please be patient and give extra time for your journey this morning."
A yellow warning for heavy rain will remain in place across the Island until 9am.
