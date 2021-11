Witness appeal after car damaged in Douglas

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car hit was by another vehicle.

The incident happened in the Tesco Car Park last Tuesday between 6:30pm and 9pm.

A vehicle hit a Grey Mercedes A200 causing damage.

Investigating officers said the offending driver left without leaving details .

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Headquarters on 631212 quoting reference 97/48100/21