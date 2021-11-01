Iconic landmarks to be lit up to mark World Orange Day

Mon, 01 Nov 2021
A number of iconic landmarks will be lit up this evening to mark World Orange Day.
The Tower of Refuge and Ramsey Swing Bridge are just a few of the Island's landmarks that will be lit up orange to mark the awareness raising day for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.
CRPS is a rare and very painful condition that currently has no working treatment or cure.
