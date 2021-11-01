Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Iconic landmarks to be lit up to mark World Orange Day

Mon, 01 Nov 2021


A number of iconic landmarks will be lit up this evening to mark World Orange Day.

The Tower of Refuge and Ramsey Swing Bridge are just a few of the Island's landmarks that will be lit up orange to mark the awareness raising day for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

CRPS is a rare and very painful condition that currently has no working treatment or cure.

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive