Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Eleven candidates for Ramsey North Ward By-Election

Tue, 02 Nov 2021


Eleven Candidates have submitted nomination papers for the three vacancies in Ramsey North Ward.

The vacancies arose due to a lack of nominations received for the July 2021 Local Authority General Election.
 
Nominations closed yesterday and the candidates have until 2pm today to submit objections or withdrawals.

Arrangements will now be made for a poll to be held in Ramsey North Ward on Thursday 25th November 2021; the polling station will be at Ramsey Town Hall.   

Documents

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive