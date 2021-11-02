Eleven candidates for Ramsey North Ward By-Election

Eleven Candidates have submitted nomination papers for the three vacancies in Ramsey North Ward.

The vacancies arose due to a lack of nominations received for the July 2021 Local Authority General Election.



Nominations closed yesterday and the candidates have until 2pm today to submit objections or withdrawals.

Arrangements will now be made for a poll to be held in Ramsey North Ward on Thursday 25th November 2021; the polling station will be at Ramsey Town Hall.

Documents