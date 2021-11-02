Final round of 2021 arts funding opened

The Isle of Man Arts Council have opened their final funding round of 2021.

Applicants are invited to apply for grants, travel grants and underwriting which support personal and artistic development, equipment, workshops, performances and events.

Every year the Isle of Man Arts Council support many individuals and organisations seeking to promote the arts within the local community. Funding encourages people to enjoy the arts, whether through attendance at or participation in events and activities.

Applications should be submitted by Friday 26th November 2021 for consideration at an Isle of Man Arts Council meeting on Friday 10th December.

For application forms and information you can email the team at iomartscouncil@gov.im, ring 01624 694598.