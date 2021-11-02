First low noise fireworks display to take place in Port Erin



By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter

The Isle of Man’s first low-noise firework display takes place on Friday but at what cost?

Port Erin Commissioners will be trialling the, so called, ‘silent fireworks’ at its event which is being supported by the Domestic Event Fund

The volume of the low-noise display could still reach 70 decibels – around half the loudness of regular firework shows – but it does come at a higher price, so is it really worth it?

Chair Godfrey Egee says concerns were raised about the level of anxiety fireworks can induce in animals, and some local residents, and even quieter options such as laser shows, or drone alternatives, may be considered in future.

The display takes place on Port Erin Beach at 7:30pm, with much of the area being temporarily pedestrianised and regular bus services to the town expected to ease congestion.

