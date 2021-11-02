Ten candidates confirmed for Ramsey North Ward By-Election



Ten people are vying to be new commissioners in Ramsey.

A by-election, in North Ward, will take place in three weeks time – on 25 November – with three seats up for grabs.

An eleventh candidate withdrew from the original line-up which was published at 5pm yesterday,

Ramsey Town Commissioners Town Clerk Peter Whiteway says he’s encouraged by the amount of interest compared to the local authority election in June.

He insists that the system is democratic:

