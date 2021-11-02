Latest News Headlines
Witness appeal after teenagers assaulted

Tue, 02 Nov 2021


Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault involving two teenagers in Ramsey.

The incident happened between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday 23rd October.

Officers described the teenagers as  both being 5'8, of slim build and with medium length brown hair.

A force spokesperson said: "We appreciate that we do not have a specific location but if you have or believe you may have witnessed anything please contact Police Constable 159 BIBBY on 631212."

 

