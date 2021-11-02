New Chair for Castletown Commissioners elected
Tue, 02 Nov 2021
By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter
Castletown Commissioners have elected a new chair.
Jamie Horton replaces Carol Quine who departed the local authority after a row over a dog bite.
She submitted her resignation from the board and stepped down as chair soon after receiving a vote of no confidence due to her handling of the incident.
Mr Horton says the issue is ongoing but it’s time to ‘move forward’ after a bumpy start:
Media
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed