New Chair for Castletown Commissioners elected

Tue, 02 Nov 2021

By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter
Castletown Commissioners have elected a new chair.
 
Jamie Horton replaces Carol Quine who departed the local authority after a row over a dog bite.
 
She submitted her resignation from the board and stepped down as chair soon after receiving a vote of no confidence due to her handling of the incident.
 
Mr Horton says the issue is ongoing but it’s time to ‘move forward’ after a bumpy start:

Media

  • Jamie Horton IV

 

