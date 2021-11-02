New Chair for Castletown Commissioners elected



By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter

Castletown Commissioners have elected a new chair.

Jamie Horton replaces Carol Quine who departed the local authority after a row over a dog bite.

She submitted her resignation from the board and stepped down as chair soon after receiving a vote of no confidence due to her handling of the incident.

Mr Horton says the issue is ongoing but it’s time to ‘move forward’ after a bumpy start:

