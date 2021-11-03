School leaders welcome reopening of pay negotiations on the Isle of Man

School leaders on the Isle of Man have welcomed a reopening of pay negotiations.

Education Minister Julie Edge said the Manx Government was willing to reopen pay negotiations for teachers and leaders.

Rob Kelsall, national secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: "We welcome the reopening of pay negotiations on the Isle of Man. The failure of the Westminster government to provide an increase in teachers' pay for the forthcoming year is a slap in the face to those who have kept our schools open during the pandemic. We're pleased the Isle of Man government are taking a different approach.

"We look forward to meeting the department and engaging in meaningful discussions on how to best reward our dedicated public servants.

"The future of the Isle of Man's economy lies with the quality of our education system and the level of investment in those who lead schools and teach our children. Education is an investment, not only in our children's life chances, but in the island's future."