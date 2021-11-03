Coin set celebrates women's historic first votes in 1881

A collection of four coins has been launched to commemorate the 140th anniversary of women being granted the right to vote in the Isle of Man.

The development led to the Island being recognised as the first nation in the world to give women the right to vote in a general election.

The Pioneering Women’s Suffrage Collection comprises four £2 coins depicting the historic signing of poll books in 1881 by the first women to vote at each of the polling stations in the first contested constituency of Ayre.

Images provided by Manx National Heritage feature on the reverse of each coin and depict the names of Catherine Callow, Margaret Kelvin, Eliza Jane Goldsmith and Esther Kee being signed.