Online map of defibrillators launched

An online map which shows the location of defibrillators across the Island is now live.

Manx Care’s Ambulance Service has co-ordinated a project to develop and launch the www.defibs.im system which allows defibrillator owners to register their location online and, where possible, make them accessible to the public.

For example, some people may have a defibrillator in an external defibrillator cabinet, an office, shop or private building which could be made available to a member of the public in an emergency.

The mapping system will be used by the emergency services to direct callers to the nearest defibrillator when dealing with patients in cardiac arrest.