MaryBeth Coll nominated for LegCo election

Wed, 03 Nov 2021


A sixth candidate has been nominated for this month's Legislative Council election.

MaryBeth Coll has been put forward by MHK Michelle Haywood.

Former MHK Bill Shimmins, Paul Craine, Corelli Bentham, Craig Brown and Diane Kelsey have also been nominated.

LegCo Nominations have to be submitted by tomorrow (Thursday). The election will take place on Tuesday 23rd November.

 

