Police investigating damaged to park in Santon
Thu, 04 Nov 2021
By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter
Fencing around Ballanoa park in Santon has been vandalised making parts of the area unsafe for children.
The incident, which occurred last month, involved the fence being lifted out and abandoned and has now been reported to the police.
Chair of Santon Commissioners Ann Davidson says, for such a small community, it’s a distressing situation:
Media
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed