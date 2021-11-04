Police investigating damaged to park in Santon



By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter

Fencing around Ballanoa park in Santon has been vandalised making parts of the area unsafe for children.

The incident, which occurred last month, involved the fence being lifted out and abandoned and has now been reported to the police.

Chair of Santon Commissioners Ann Davidson says, for such a small community, it’s a distressing situation:

Media

Ann Davidson on damage to park