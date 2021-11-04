Landlords encouraged to join scheme ahead of mandatory register

Landlords on the Isle of Man are being encouraged to join the Voluntary Landlord Registration Scheme, in preparation for a mandatory register being introduced next year.

The Landlord Registration (Private Housing) Bill 2020 completed its passage through the branches of Tynwald in July 2021, and will lead to the registration of landlords, their representatives and properties becoming a legal requirement during 2022.

In order to be added to the voluntary register landlords will be required to make a self-declaration and provide documents to prove that both they and the property meet certain management, condition and safety standards.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said: ‘Landlords are encouraged to sign up onto the voluntary register now, whilst it is free and to make the transition to the mandatory register easier for them when the time comes.’