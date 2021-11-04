School teacher nominated as LegCo candidate

A school teacher become the 7th candidate nominated for election to the Legislative Council.

Conor Keenan, who teaches at Ramsey Grammar School has been nominated by MHK Jason Moorhouse.

Former MHK Bill Shimmins, Paul Craine, MaryBeth Coll, Corelli Bentham, Craig Brown and Diane Kelsey have also been nominated.

LegCo Nominations have to be submitted by today. The election will take place on Tuesday 23rd November.