Attendees to Ramsey fireworks encouraged to consider active travel



By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter

Visitors to Ramsey for this year’s firework display are being encouraged to consider active travel.

The event will take place on Friday (5 November) at 7.30pm in Mooragh Park and is being organised by Ramsey Town Commissioners.

With Douglas fireworks cancelled the lead member for parks and leisure says the town will be thrilled to welcome new visitors.

Jeff Court has also confirmed low-noise alternatives could be discussed for future events:

Ramsey Fireworks IV