Sir Barry Gibb to feature on Isle of Man stamps

A special set of stamps will celebrate the musical career and charitable work of Manxman Barry Gibb.

Gibb, the last surviving member of legendary group The Bee Gees, was born at the Jane Crookall Maternity Home in Douglas on 1st September 1946, and lived on the Island until 1955 when the family moved first to Manchester, then emigrated to Australia in 1958 before returning to the UK in ‘67. He currently resides in Miami in the US.

Says Barry Gibb: “I’m very proud of my Manx roots. I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege.”

The stamp issue from Isle of Man Post Office will help to raise awareness for Nordoff Robbins, a charity dedicated to investigating the impact that music therapy can have for those affected by life–limiting illness, isolation or disability.

The seven 2021 Barry Gibb Isle of Man stamps created feature Barry at various stages in his incredible musical career.